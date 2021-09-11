If a state audit of the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe isn’t enough to say it’s plowing time again, we don’t know what is.
The troubled school, once on the verge of being shut down by lawmakers, appeared to have been given a new life as the state’s third elite Governor’s School.
But talk of widespread corruption, mishandling of funds, procurement violations, collusion and more enveloped the school as it was opening its doors to its first crop of ag students this past year.
This newspaper joined the Post and Courier newspaper’s watchdog investigative team earlier this year and harvested facts that supported and yet support much of that talk. Things did not and do not look good for de la Howe, and that’s a shame because it certainly could be a national treasure in the field of agricultural education.
The school need not be laid to waste at this point, but it is hard to imagine de la Howe regaining its standing without at least plowing under the current crop of leadership and bringing in a new crop that is closely watched, guided and held accountable.
Here are some key takeaways from Wednesday’s meeting of the State Fiscal Accountability Authority and problems auditors outlined in a 21-page damning report, as published in Thursday’s front-page story:
Officials at the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe violated a host of procurement regulations, state auditors determined, raising fresh questions about the boarding school’s progress and leadership.
“If this were my audit and you came back here again with something like this next year, there will be different people standing here,” Treasurer Curtis M. Loftis Jr. said. “Make no mistake, this is unacceptable.”
Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom said he was surprised school officials failed to give auditors basic documents, which he called a “violation of state law and regulations,” and added: “Going forward, I propose we look very carefully over the new president’s shoulder, as a partner with him, to get the situation at John de la Howe corrected.”
In their new report, state auditors confirmed that more than $1.5 million in taxpayer-funded work violated rules for competitive bidding and that school officials steered “business to favored vendors.”
Auditors also said the school’s interim president, Sharon Wall, negotiated a $224,394 consulting contract during her tenure that state officials deemed illegal.
We have no doubt recent and now current state of affairs runs contrary to how John de la Howe envisioned the school bearing his name would operate. The children and their needs were to be given top priority over any needs, wants or outright greed of those entrusted to run it on the children’s behalf.
Frankly, we’re not sure we can even agree with Eckstrom’s proposal that would keep current president Tim Keown in place while being carefully watched. It might be time to bring in a whole new crop of leadership.
We’d also suggest they look well beyond the bounds of Edgefield County for new leadership and management. Too much evidence indicates that only grows a crop of intertwined vines that lends itself to corruption.