Remember the warning that comes with the phrase “If it sounds too good to be true ...”?
Yeah. That one.
As much as we’d all probably like to believe most people are good and honest, we know there are some out there who are hellbent on scamming people out of their money. They don’t care if their victims are old and on a fixed income. In fact, those are often the primary targets of scammers.
Scamming has been around for nearly as long as human beings have walked on this planet. For some, scamming is their full-time job. You do the work, you earn the money, you build your savings and they will gladly help you part with your money.
Nearly as soon as one scam is revealed and warnings are issued by law enforcement, another pops up. Ridding the landscape of scammers is practically a game of Whac-A-Mole.
It’s enough — or nearly enough — to make people get selfish and not donate to any cause. That’s not necessary, of course, because there are ways to confirm a cause you want to support is legitimate. That random cold call into your home, on your cellphone or in your email inbox is your first clue to proceed with all due caution.
Earlier this week and yet again, Greenwood County authorities cautioned residents about a scam circulating claiming the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is calling and asking for donations.
In this particular scam, a caller was saying officer Lt. Boggs, who is no longer with the sheriff’s office, is asking for donations in money order form. The person also asks would-be victims to buy gift cards, put money on them and then give them the numbers off the back. Guess who you just gifted? Not someone you intended to, that’s for sure.
As the sheriff’s office warned, there are plenty of red flags that point to scamming: being contacted out of the blue, being asked to send money up front in order to win a prize, being asked to send money via a wire transfer or money order, providing personal or financial information, and being told to act quickly.
The sheriff’s office has a succinct but effective admonition: “When in doubt, don’t give out.” Also, do not hesitate or be afraid to say no to what might sound legit. Don’t let your emotions and desire to do good get in the way and cause you to part with your money. Research an offer before giving an answer and never give out personal information.
As always, if you suspect a call is a potential scam or have questions, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8600. Better to be safe than sorry, better to be in control of where your money goes and what causes you support than it is to be scammed.