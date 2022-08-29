Mr. President, can you make this student loan forgiveness program retroactive, please?
How many of us poor slobs who paid our way through college, often with jobs in order to do so, are asking that? How many of us who wrote that last check to pay for a child’s four- or even five-year education are asking that question?
While President Biden announced this loan forgiveness, which yet might face a court challenge, he pointed out, somewhat correctly, that doing so would essentially free students to become more productive citizens as they would be able to buy houses or make some other societal contribution when freed from college debt they created and yet owe the federal government.
Granted, it’s not a plan that completely erases all debt. There’s a $10,000 forgiveness for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year and for families earning less than $250,000 per year. Depending on where those individuals and families fall on these thresholds, it would seem most ought to be able to chip away at a loan they willingly and knowingly signed up for, but then again, we’re not running for any political office. Those who received Pell Grants could see that figure double to $20,000.
Biden also pointed out how incredibly high college and university tuition has climbed. Well, no kidding. Anyone who has children knows this without even using a calculator. Sure, costs typically go up on just about anything we buy, including an education. But it is tuition that has made college unreachable for many and caused others to compile exorbitant debt in the pursuit of a higher education.
Rather than focusing on forgiving federal loan debt for a few million people, debt that doesn’t really go away but instead will rest on the shoulders and bank accounts of taxpayers, Biden should address the proverbial elephant in the room and act to rein in ridiculous tuition costs.
If the goal is to make higher education more accessible for this country’s citizens, the answer is not in forgiving some debt. The answer is to address what drives tuitions to such heights. In short, follow the money because there is plenty of money to be made in higher education, just not by the students. Look at the layers of administrative positions to see who the high earners are and you will likely find the core reason tuition is nearly untenable for so many who want to attend.
Make no mistake. We can sympathize and even empathize with the mounds of debt college and university students accrued in pursuit of their degrees and their chosen careers. But the loan forgiveness push is a push in the wrong direction and will do nothing to address the real problem: the higher and ever-soaring cost of higher education.