Why the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion? And an opinion that deals with one of the nation’s hottest hot button topics — Roe v. Wade?
With Chief Justice John Roberts confirming Tuesday the leaked document was legit, though not the final iteration, there is little doubt that this was a most calculated leak.
Why? By whom?
Roberts said there will be an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” That is, perhaps, an understatement. No matter why the draft was released, this will surely have a lasting impact on the reputation and credibility of the high court.
Who stands to gain from the release of the court’s opinion on the long-standing case that legalized abortions? Many already anticipated the court’s stance and see the draft as a prelude of what most assuredly is coming, a reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Will this step aid the pre-midterm primary elections of those people who are right of center? Left of center? Was it released to soften the blow? To gauge public response? The court is not supposed to issue its rulings based on public response, but rather on its collective opinion on the constitutionality of cases it agrees to hear. The high court is not supposed to be engaged in polling, in other words.
Break out the popcorn and stay tuned. It would appear we are in for yet another bumpy ride involving the high court and politics. There’s going to be a lot of cleanup after this leak.