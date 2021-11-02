What’s in a number?
A matter of perspective, we suppose, but when it comes to this damnable coronavirus the numbers are rather astounding.
As of Monday, COVID-19 had claimed more than 5 million lives worldwide. South Carolina is accounting for nearly 12,000 of that total. That number might seem minuscule to some, but we suspect it is a deeply meaningful number to the families of those 12,000.
Five million might also seem like a small number when compared with the overall population of our globe. Here again, however, it’s likely a painful number to their families and friends.
In South Carolina, we still have yet to reach 60% of residents who are fully vaccinated. Self Regional Medical services a multi-county area in and around Greenwood County. For a number of weeks now, we have published the hospital’s numbers twice a week that reflect how many patients are being treated for COVID-19, how many are fully vaccinated versus not fully (if at all) vaccinated, how many are in ICU and how many are on a ventilator. The twice weekly reports also show the average age of those vaccinated and those not fully vaccinated.
Once again, the numbers are quite telling. They are significant. Report after report points out what we think should be obvious, which is that vaccinations work. Week in and week out the numbers show that much older people who are fully vaccinated are less likely to be in ICU or on a ventilator. On the flip side, the unvaccinated, or those who are not fully vaccinated, have a much lower average age but are more likely to be in the hospital’s ICU or on a ventilator.
We like the numbers 1, 2 and 3. Get the first shot, get the second and, if advised by your doctor, go ahead and get that third shot, the booster.
What’s in a number? Plenty.