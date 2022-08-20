Students — and, perhaps, even parents — we have a favor to ask of you.
High school football is now officially underway. We have had two area jamborees and Friday marked what is referred to as Week 0 of the season.
The favor we ask is a seemingly simple one. Really, it’s one we did not think we should need to ask, but high school football game history requires that we do ask.
In a word, behave. Leave the rivalries to the players on the field. When you go to the concession stand, let it be to get a hot dog and a drink, not to throw punches. If you want to be with a group, be with a group that is tailgating before the game or going out for dinner and a little bit of social time afterward. But if you gather in the stands, let it be to cheer on your team. Heck, maybe even be so polite as to respectfully listen to the marching band’s halftime show. They work hard too, in case you don’t know.
Look, folks. Football is just a game. Sure, it’s competition and sure, you want your team to win, And maybe it will. But at the end of the night, it’s just a game, an opportunity for the players to hone their skills and even have a bit of fun themselves. For you, it’s a nice escape, an opportunity to support your school or alma mater, not a scene from “West Side Story.”
It’ll be even nicer when summer’s oppressive heat gives way to some cooler temps in the fall. But until then, let cooler heads prevail.
Those who were involved in the Aug. 12 jamboree brawl might think they were cool. They were anything but cool. They ruined playing opportunity for some, and ruined the night for fans, cheerleaders and others.
Again. To put it plainly, behave yourselves and enjoy the Friday night games.