As we continue highlighting National Sunshine Week, we share a portion of an editorial we published only a few years ago. It remains pointed and relevant today.

South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act was vastly improved in 2017 with revisions that made public information available in a more timely fashion, required a quicker acknowledgment of a FOIA request and addressed the problem of exorbitant fees public bodies would create as obstacles to access. And while these changes are certainly good, welcome and, in truth, long overdue, there is more that needs to be done in the public’s interest.