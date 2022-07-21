For much of our area, and elsewhere in the Palmetto State, it’s back-to-school time today. It can be — really, should be — an exciting time for most.
For some first-time students, or those who find themselves transitioning into a new school, there’s a degree of anxiety, but many are genuinely excited and happy to get back to their campuses and reconnect with friends, teammates and, yes, even teachers.
Unfortunately, there’s a new kind of anxiety that permeates the back-to-school season, one that was punctuated nearly two months ago in Uvalde, Texas. No doubt, whether they say so or not, students, parents, teachers, administrators and law enforcement officers have that massacre top of mind. They hope, they pray that nothing like it happens on our campuses. Of course, they and all of us know it can. It could.
As a result, active shooter drills and other safety training measures have taken place locally, just ahead of opening day. Such drills and training are now about as commonplace as tornado and fire drills, and that is a shame. Necessary, but such a shame and so sad.
Across the lake, Laurens County School District 55 has gone one extra step by requiring students to use clear backpacks, something that sports stadiums and concert venues put into place several years ago. It should not be a surprise to anyone to see a school district implement this rule. It will not be a surprise, either, to one day see school security rise to the level of airport security.
Those back-to-school days of yore many readers recall with fondness are not entirely gone, but these are different times that — again, sadly — require different and new rules of engagement.