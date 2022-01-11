South Carolinians should applaud Gov. Henry McMaster’s budgetary push to make government more accountable and, it is hoped, give taxpayers and residents alike a renewed faith in the people overseeing government’s goings-on.
A preview of the governor’s executive budget, which he unveiled Monday, was shared with The Post and Courier’s reporter, Avery Wilks, last week.
In his budget, McMaster is proposing more than doubling the budgets of the State Ethics Commission and Office of Inspector General. Doing so will enable both governmental watchdog agencies to hire more investigators and, just as important if not more so, enforce laws already in place that are often met with warnings and minimal fines doled out when violated.
As Wilks reported last week, the State Ethics Commission has a paltry 18 staffers to monitor campaign spending and fundraising, investigate misconduct complaints lobbed against politicians and public officials and keep track of lobbying activity at the Statehouse. Of the 18 staffers, only four are actual investigators — hardly enough when considering the rampant violations revealed in reporting this past year by The Post and Courier and its 17 partner newspapers.
And then there is the Office of Inspector General, which has only eight people in its agency to investigate “fraud, abuse, waste and misconduct within the state’s 106 executive agencies,” as reported last week.
Imagine, if you will, that the Greenwood Police Department and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office each had just one person to patrol and investigate crimes. That obviously is not an apples-to-apples comparison, but surely you can see the plight these two state watchdog agencies are in. Frankly, one has to wonder if doubling their budgets and hiring ability is adequate still, but it has to be of some help if approved.
There will be wrangling by the state’s lawmakers as it pores over the governor’s proposed 2022-23 budget, which is expected to grow by about $900 million and provide more than $2 million for spending on one-time projects.
Which leads us to this: If any single lawmaker opposes these two line items the governor is proposing, cast a wary eye their way, for they are either OK with the rampant fraud, criminal activity and ethics violations witnessed throughout our state or they are oblivious to it. Neither one of those is even remotely acceptable or excusable.