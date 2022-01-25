We trust you’ve been watching the “March of the COVID Numbers” via Self Regional Healthcare’s twice-weekly infographics we’ve been publishing since October. Not nearly as enjoyable as “March of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” now is it?
Our hope — Self’s medical and administrative staff’s hope — was that these numbers would serve the public well by causing more people to get vaccinated. After all, the numbers provide a snapshot of our public health picture and are not a peek at some faraway place.
These numbers are us, readers. Us. It’s our community we are witnessing getting sick, lying on beds in the ER and ICU, hooked to ventilators, and in far too many cases, dead.
There’s a correlation between the COVID numbers and the volume of obituaries we publish six days a week. It’s not pleasant.
At a glance, the graphic relays what strikes many as logical information. If you are fully vaccinated and still get the virus, chances are incredibly higher you’re not going to wind up in ICU or on a ventilator. Even if your average age is much greater than those patients who are either not vaccinated at all or not fully vaccinated. Those patients are filling up the ICU and using most of the available ventilators. And so, logically, one might deduce that the fully vaccinated patient also stands a better chance of exiting Self Regional upright.
This past week, Self added information that we think is extremely useful in that it should help drive home that point. At least, that is, for those who don’t buy every conspiracy theory over factual information.
The January deaths among Self’s COVID patients run high for those who are not fully vaccinated. Last Friday’s report shared that 14 of 15 deaths were among those patients. And their average age was 65. There was but one death in the fully vaccinated group, the average age for which was 74.
We’re not always particularly good at math, but we think things really do add up to but one answer: Getting fully vaccinated, including the booster, and taking other standard precautions will greatly reduce the chances of landing in the hospital, of being on a ventilator, of being in the ICU. Moreover, these measures greatly increase the chance for adding more years to one’s life — maybe even living up to or past that average age of the fully vaccinated patients on the infographic.
As the song goes, every picture tells a story, don’t it? Same with Self Regional’s graphic.