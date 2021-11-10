We’re just spitballing here, but now that kids younger than 12 can get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and with the state still hovering below 60% of residents vaccinated, maybe — just maybe — parents ought to be hustling to get their age-eligible children vaccinated.
Seems an especially good idea, given that our governor and far too many other elected state so-called leaders don’t really have their finger on the pulse of this virus but gleefully extend one particular finger directed at medical science that time and again has shown that mask and vaccinations prevent illness, severe sickness and death.
Kids in our schools might not be afforded the protection that the simple act of wearing face masks provides, but parents can arm them with a shot in the arm, thus likely reducing the likelihood of their kids becoming ill or unwittingly passing the virus on to others.
Parents, lead by example. If you haven’t yet gotten vaccinated, do so. If you are due for a second shot, get it. And if you’re eligible for the booster, get it.
The family that prays together stays together? Sure.
But here we say the family that vaxes together stays alive together.