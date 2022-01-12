This was not South Carolina’s year to have a college team vying for the football national championship trophy. In years past, and much to the dismay of die-hard University of South Carolina fans, we’ve urged all South Carolinians to unite and cheer Clemson University’s Tigers on to the national title victory. And Clemson did well by its fans and the state time after time.
But this year was one that pitted our neighbor state, Georgia, against its neighbor state, Alabama. We did not weigh in on the matchup ahead of Monday night’s game. Sure, we know there are plenty of alumni from both schools and we know that despite there being no Palmetto State school in the game, there would be sides taken. And rightfully so.
That said, however, and with an acknowledgment for all the rings coach Nick Saban has earned over the years, we’re happy Georgia’s Bulldogs got to celebrate what has been a four-decades long drought.
‘Bama was a heavy favorite going in, of course, and all eyes were warily cast on Georgia’s quarterback, Stetson Bennett. Could he deliver what the Bulldogs needed? Wanted? What had escaped their grasp for 41 years?
The answer was yes. In fact, despite a rather shaky start to the game, the second half proved to be the turning point that ended not with a simple victory, but instead with a solid behind-the-outhouse butt whooping. A 33-18 whooping.
The tide turned against the Tide this year, but it appeared after the game ended that even though Saban smarted from the sting of defeat, he couldn’t help but be happy for coach Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia.
Alabama fans should try to emulate that response. There’s no shame in losing this one and, really, you should be good sports about it and be happy for the Dawgs. They earned this one.