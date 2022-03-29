If you’re not familiar with the Monty Python “Spam” routine, do pull it up on YouTube and give it a watch. British humor, yes, but funny stuff. That’s what comedy is supposed to be: funny stuff.
But it’s not a giant leap to make in comparing a comedy routine by Monty Python with the less-than-comical back-and-forth on Abbeville County’s school board.
The vote doesn’t count. The vote was really intended to be in support of B, not A. The meeting was out of order because it did not follow Robert’s Rules of Order. And on and on.
Have you got anything without Spam in it?
Well, there’s the year-round modified calendar. It’s not got much Spam in it.
Again, this is all lost on those unfamiliar with the routine, so we strongly recommend giving it a look and then re-reading Thursday’s front-page story about the school board’s calendar votes and its meeting processes.
The school board certainly doesn’t have to be of one accord on every matter before it. In fact, that would raise a concern. It should, however, follow proper meeting procedures and conduct itself in a manner that instills confidence among voters and taxpayers that the board is working on their behalf professionally and capably.
Perhaps the board could enlist some help from the state School Boards Association to ensure greater success and a sense of common purpose, if not cohesiveness.
Even the Vikings in the Monty Python skit are more harmonious than the cacophony and discord that emanates of late from the board’s meetings.