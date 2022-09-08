We all would like to think we are turning our children and grandchildren over to other people who have their best interests at heart.
We are trusting these adults to teach them, care for them and respect them. But that is not always the case, and by now every parent and grandparent should fully realize this.
Just up the road from the Lakelands is Rockstar Cheer, a place where young people could pursue their dreams of becoming accomplished competitive cheerleaders. Its owner, Scott Foster, shared on the business website how he changed his career path to live his own dream of being a cheerleader coach, of having a positive impact on the lives of young people.
Foster killed himself Aug. 22 in the midst of federal charges that he and other coaches sexually abused children entrusted to their care, plying them with alcohol and drugs in the process.
An Associated Press story published Saturday likens the case to that of Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics doctor who is in prison, having admitted to molesting some of the country’s star gymnasts.
Other stories of abuse have surfaced through the years, many involving school teachers who have abused their positions of trust and authority to engage in illicit activity with students.
Closer to home, in 2007, a Ware Shoals cheerleading coach resigned amid charges she provided alcohol and cigarettes to her students and even arranged for the girls to have sex with National Guard soldiers.
On his business website, Foster posted the following mission of Rockstar Cheer:
To provide a structured environment of competitive cheerleading while accomplishing our goals. Our goals are to teach dedication, commitment, self-confidence, teamwork, discipline, responsibility, and leadership in a family-friendly, safe and fun environment.
He further wrote, “I knew that being a coach was my calling to CHANGE LIVES (his emphasis).”
He and, apparently, other coaches affiliated with Rockstar gyms, did precisely that. But not in a good way. Their mission fell far from what is stated on the website. Rather than teach self-confidence, they instilled fear. They intimidated their victims and made them feel responsible for the activities they were led to engage in. Instead of teamwork, these victims were made to feel isolated and alone.
The point is clear. Be involved in the lives of your children and grandchildren enough to recognize behavioral changes. Ask pointed questions of your children and grandchildren and do not assume that where you drop them off for school, camp or other activity is as safe a haven as your own home.