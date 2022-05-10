We are tired of asking questions. We are tired of getting few answers. We are tired of being told all is well, corrective measures have been taken while, simultaneously, being dodged as we seek evidence pointing in that direction.
We are tired of attempts to portray this newspaper as being on a singular witch hunt to bring harm to the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe when, in fact, we are exhaustively trying to ensure that state policies and procedures are being followed, that taxpayers’ dollars are being properly spent and accounted for, that cronyism and favoritism do not — or no longer — exist within the school’s operation. In short, we are fulfilling our government watchdog role on behalf of state taxpayers.
Really, much of the ink and newsprint that has been committed to stories about de la Howe could have been significantly reduced if its president, Tim Keown, and other key operatives associated with the campus would have answered some rather basic and straightforward questions and provided supporting documents.
We are tired, and we know Keown and others at de la Howe are as well. But we, they and taxpayers could rest easier if transparency were featured prominently in the school’s code and mission.