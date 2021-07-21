Well, here we go again is right.
Just when we thought there had been enough COVID-19 cases and related deaths in the Lakelands to send people quickly on their way to get vaccinated, it seems people are either relaxing, thinking the pandemic is largely over, or they still don’t get the severity of this virus.
Students, teachers and administrators operating on year-round schedules, such as is the case throughout much of the Lakelands, are about to return to the classrooms. As they enter the halls, the delta variant of the virus has descended on the state. And there’s no requirement from the governor that masks be worn as school resumes.
As today’s report, only nearly 43% of Greenwood County residents have been fully vaccinated. In neighboring Abbeville County, just more than 36% of residents have gotten vaccinated. Saluda County is close behind Greenwood at 38%, with Laurens County at 36% and McCormick taking the lead at 51%.
That’s not good enough, folks, especially with the delta variant upon us. There have been ample opportunities to get vaccinated, with many businesses and organizations even providing incentives, such as a paid day off work or, as Greenwood County School District 50 did, offering $500. A bribe? Well, perhaps it can be viewed that way but we prefer to think of it as an added incentive to do the right thing — even though the sickness and deaths around us should have been incentive enough.
Sure, we have enjoyed some summer weather and festivals, perhaps causing some people to let down their guard even more, but the virus doesn’t operate on the basis of summer’s arrival or when large crowds again begin to gather. We already know that, having gone through a summer from hell last year. Remember? The virus was going to go away in time for crowded churches at Easter. Fast forward to 2021 and when did most churches finally open full throttle? Yeah. Not very long ago at all.
What’s the politically incorrect phrase with ties to opera? “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.” Well, no one needs to be singing just yet. It ain’t over. And that’s why we’re bringing back the daily COVID-19 reports, based on DHEC’s releasing them Monday through Friday. We had hoped weekly reports would suffice, but too many Lakelands residents proved us wrong on that one.
Get vaccinated. It’s not poison any more than the polio vaccine was poison. It’s prevention, folks. It’s prevention. For you, for others.