May 24 marks a year since 19 students and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Since then, there has been a near endless stream in the number of mass shootings in our nation, a country that likes to be the world leader in military, science, space exploration and — dare we say — freedom. What do we have to show for it? We are a leader in the number of our own citizens becoming victims in mass shootings; that is, cases in which four or more people are shot, leaving some or all dead or injured. To date this year, that number surpasses 200.
Did you get that? We are not even halfway through the 365-day year and already we have had more than 200 mass shootings in the United States.
Now Texas is back in the headlines. This time, it’s Allen, Texas, where a gunman took eight people’s lives in an outlet mall Saturday.
But hey, they’re just numbers, right? More statistics in an everyday — or nearly every day — event that has come to define who we are.
But they are not just more numbers on the Gun Violence Archive website. They are people with lives, jobs, children and families. Some are children themselves, children who should have their fuller lives ahead of them.
Who are they? Oh, excuse us. That should be who were they?
Cho Kyu Song, 37, and wife, Kang Shin Young, 35, were killed along with one of their children, age 3. Their 6-year-old son, released from ICU, now has no parents, no older brother.
Sorry, kid. The price you pay for living in a country where gun rights are far more important than preserving human life.
Daniela and Sofia Mendoza were sisters who attended the same elementary school. Daniela was in fourth grade. Sofia was in second. Their mother, Ilda Mendoza, remains hospitalized in critical condition.
If she does not survive, she will join her daughters as collateral damage in a country where gun rights are far more important than preserving human life.
Christian LaCour, 20, was a security guard at the outlets.
LaCour was “the kind of person who would just walk into the store and everyone in the room would light up because he was there,” Max Weiss, a mall store employee, told CNN.
Sorry, Christian. You were only 20 and likely had many wonderful years ahead, but that is the price you pay for living in a country where gun rights are far more important than preserving human life.
Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was only days away from her 28th birthday, was visiting the mall with a friend. She is reported to have worked as an engineer.
Who knows where that engineer mind might have taken you, Aishwarya? Where it might have taken the country. That’s why you came here five years ago, to pursue your master’s degree, which you received from Eastern Michigan University in 2020.
Ah, but again, Aishwarya, the price you pay for living in a country where gun rights are far more important than preserving human life.
Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, was identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety. As this is written, no other details about Elio are known. Still, he was another human being whose life ended at the hands of a mass shooter.
You know the drill by now, Elio. That’s the price you pay for living in a country where gun rights are far more important than preserving human life.