May 24 marks a year since 19 students and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Since then, there has been a near endless stream in the number of mass shootings in our nation, a country that likes to be the world leader in military, science, space exploration and — dare we say — freedom. What do we have to show for it? We are a leader in the number of our own citizens becoming victims in mass shootings; that is, cases in which four or more people are shot, leaving some or all dead or injured. To date this year, that number surpasses 200.

