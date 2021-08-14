”It’s unnatural to coddle and promote the weak and infirm. Masks are for criminals and this world is for the strong and virile, that deserve to not wear masks and make their own choices.”
— a commenter on Monday’s Index-Journal’s Facebook post of the AP story about Gov. Henry McMaster’s press conference in which the
governor again stressed there is no need to mandate face masks in public schools
Apparently thinning the herd is preferred by him and other like-minded people over achieving the kind of herd immunity.
Herd immunity can best be accomplished when the majority of people are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Thinning the herd, however, is easily accomplished by not vaccinating or proper wearing of face masks, both of which will only help spread, not contain, the virus.
What caring, compassionate and loving human being would suggest that the weak and sick should, for all intents and purposes, die when there are safeguards available to prevent their sickness and death?
That’s not what is suggested by this comment? Read it again. “We should not coddle and promote the weak and infirm” clearly suggests letting nature or, in this case, the virus take its course. Darwinian survival of the fittest at its best, right?
Unless they are of age — 12 and older — to receive the vaccination, the only safeguard school children have against spreading and getting the virus at this point is a face mask.
We would have to ask this commenter and those who agree with him what they think about the aging process and what should be done with him and others as they become weak or sick with a debilitating disease in their latter years.
Following the line of thinking proposed that we should not do anything to protect the children via mask mandates, it seems reasonable that he and others should receive no health care treatment and, instead, be allowed to die. Preferably at home, by the way, where they will not take up hospital space for the younger people who are not so weak and not so sick, for they might yet get well and remain productive citizens.
Will he and others yet stand by their thin-the-herd approach to the pandemic? Or will they have a change of heart and suggest they deserve to be coddled, to be given the best medical care, the best chances at warding off sickness and disease that can be offered?
As one reader shared this week, “The opposite of love is not hate, it is unenlightened selfishness.” That quote is attributed to Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church of the United States.