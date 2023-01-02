“The problem with McCormick is you need new county leadership.”
Those words, uttered near the end of 2015 by then-Gov. Nikki Haley during a Women in Business Luncheon at Savannah Lakes Village, were in response to the county’s spec building blunder.
Officials decided to award the project to Yeargin Potter Smith Construction of Greenville despite Greenwood-based Uldrick Builders LLC being the low bidder on the project. Uldrick protested, the county decided to rebid the project and the state Department of Commerce pulled the $1.2 million grant backing the project.
“Time and time again, we’ve run into problems with your county council,” she told residents. “I don’t know them. This is not personal. This is fact. And so, what I will tell you is that if you want to make a change, you need to change the leadership.”
Now the county, which has the same administrator and same council chairperson as in 2015, is facing a new round of ire over how it awarded yet another contract.
Residents are questioning how County Administrator Columbus Stephens decided on ClearWater Solutions to manage the county’s water and sewer department.
It’s still unclear what efforts Stephens took to comply with the county’s own purchasing policies, which require a competitive process for most purchases over $2,000. George Selfridge, president of the Plum Branch Yacht Club, told county council last month that a group of residents contacted a number of qualified companies and found they were never told about McCormick County’s need.
Those questions only deepened after last month’s cold snap roiled county water service. After pipes burst, water usage at McCormick CPW — which supplies water to the county system — jumped from between 1 million and 1.2 million gallons a day to 1.9 million, forcing CPW to cut water to some county lines until the situation improved. Meanwhile, a burst pipe flooded the county administration building over Christmas.
It’s too early to know how much it will cost taxpayers to fix the building, or how much customers could see tacked on to their bills, but we’re inclined to agree with McCormick County Council Member Chuck Cook. This ordeal does highlight major, systemic problems that need to be identified and resolved. We wonder if our former governor already started that work for county voters more than seven years ago.
Then again, it might be something particular to McCormick County. It hasn’t been that long since another government entity, the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, flouted state purchasing code to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars to preferred contractors. Perhaps it’s just something in the water.
