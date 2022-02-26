Lawmakers want to be remembered fondly. It helps them get elected, after all. And so it should come as no surprise that much of what is up for debate in this year’s state budget should come complete with Christmas music.
Santa, aka state House members, potentially has a bag full of goodies to hand out, thanks to a surplus budget buffeted by federal dollars.
Don’t get us wrong. We see the merit in some of the spending plans lining up. Anyone who thinks the state’s roads, bridges and highways are in good enough condition must have just arrived from a secluded island with dirt paths.
To sweeten the gift-giving, House members are prepared to tie ribbons and bows around pay raises galore while slicing the income tax rate. Nothing says “remember me at the polls” like a tax cut and a pay raise, right? But hey, we have a twinge of cynicism when it comes to how things operate in the hallowed halls of government.
Leave your pitchforks and placards at home; we’re not begrudging all state employees of a potential pay raise. But we do imagine there are plenty of people in the private sector who would like to think that during these depressed economic times during the pandemic, they’d stand a chance of getting a 3% raise. Private-sector employees who earn less than $50,000 a year? Some of them are fortunate to yet have a job, much less expect any sort of raise. Orangeburg state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter says these essential workers should get even more than a 3% hike in pay. Easier to do when the bank account the checks are drawn from don’t belong to you.
Body cameras and bulletproof vests for law enforcement? That’s a hard one to argue. We’d also like to see lawmakers understand that body cam video can serve the public’s interest and, with few exceptions and with the use of editing techniques that protect the identity of bystanders, shed light on whether an officer carried out their duties properly. But that’s another matter.
Seeing mental health get addressed in the House wish list is encouraging, especially in our schools. How far the proposed $65 million will go is not known, but certainly it’s a start.
The proposal is just that — a proposal. There will be debates and compromises made. We just have to hope that when all is said and done, the budget that passes is truly good for the state, good for the people, and not so much an opportunity for lawmakers to don a Santa suit.