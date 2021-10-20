There. How hard was that?
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial above doesn’t turn a blind eye to a giant blot on an otherwise stellar reputation. It acknowledges the blot, but points up the larger picture that is Colin Powell.
But No. 45, if anything, is consistent when it comes to lobbing criticisms at America’s military standouts. John McCain was no hero, 45 said. POWs aren’t heroes, right? And he even initially ordered flags to resume flying high just two days after they were flown at half-staff following the senator’s death.
So what did 45 have to say Tuesday about Colin Powell?
“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”
Man, that’s class.