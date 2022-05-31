Social media can be about as anti-social as it gets at times. All of us likely find ourselves scrolling through Facebook and wondering what people are doing with their time. Some posts border on the ridiculous, some are benign. Some make us hungry, if the picture of the meal shared looks good, some make us angry.
Shortly after last Tuesday’s Uvalde, Texas massacre, Facebook was loaded up with various opinions. Some views were fairly standard and predictable. A couple, however, struck a different chord and, in case you haven’t seen or heard them, we are sharing them here. They might stir some anger, they might stir some thought as they give a perspective that, perhaps, some had not considered:
”Let’s take a moment to honor the sacrifice of our brave schoolchildren who lay down their lives to protect our right to bear arms.”
That might come across as a bit harsh, but think on it a while. It’s got a poignant point.
”Cain killed Abel with a rock. The Lord didn’t get rid of all the rocks. He blamed Cain, not the rock. We have a sin problem, not a gun problem.”
Well, there you go. True and, we suppose, it makes the point that evil has always been and always will be so long as humans roam the earth. Of course, had the Texas shooter gone into the classroom armed only with a rock, there’s a good chance those teachers could have subdued him before they and 19 children were killed.
“How about we treat every young man who wants to buy a gun like every woman who wants to get an abortion:
1. Mandatory 48-hour waiting period, parental permission, a note from his doctor proving he understands what he’s about to do, a video he has to watch about the effects of gun violence.
2. Close down all but one gun shop in every state and make him travel hundreds of miles, take time off work, stay overnight in a strange town to get a gun.
3. Make him walk through a gauntlet of people holding photos of loved ones who were shot to death, people who call him a murderer and beg him not to buy a gun.
If we really cared about the right to life, this is what we would do.”
Here again, a post that surely will draw ire from many, but it too makes a poignant point about the sanctity of life after a child is born and what we are doing — make that not doing — to protect children.
So, what are your thoughts?
Send us a letter to the editor with your views on the Texas mass shooting, mass shootings in general, gun laws, the Second Amendment and how it’s interpreted. We have a convenient form on our website, indexjournal.com, under the tab “Opinion.” Hold your thoughts to 250 words, include your name, address and daytime phone number in case we need to get in touch with you.