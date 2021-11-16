Shhhh. Don’t tell anyone else, OK? We just want to share this with y’all, our readers.
It’s already mid-November and you know what that means. It means Christmas is just around the corner. You should have figured that out just based on riding around towns and neighborhoods. Decorations are out and up.
As noted before, towns and cities have to get busy decorating shortly after Halloween because, well, because these things take time. And, just as important, it’s hard to get into the holiday spirit during area holiday open houses if everything still looks like fall.
Here in Greenwood, Uptown will have its holiday open house this coming weekend. The weekend kicks off with a wine walk on Friday and rolls right into the weekend, perfect for those who are ready to get some holiday shopping done.
What’s more, it’s perfect for those who are wanting to support local businesses. Need we remind you that we all should be doing precisely that? Of course it’s possible that not every gift on your list can be found in a locally owned store, but many can be.
So head out this weekend, perhaps sip a little wine on Friday and meander in and out of Uptown stores to get some ideas to add to your shopping list. Then, return on Saturday to make those purchases.
Some of you might be saying to yourself, “Well, that’s not much of an opinion on a relevant issue, IJ.” We counter that by noting that supporting local businesses, especially in these post-pandemic days, is a relevant topic.
Merry (shop local) Christmas, y’all. And, come to think of it, please don’t keep this to yourself. Pass it on.