We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America. — Preamble

Saturday marked the beginning of Constitution Week, established by law in 1956 with the signature of President Eisenhower, and as a result of the efforts of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress with a resolution to set aside Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

