We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.— Preamble
Saturday marked the beginning of Constitution Week, established by law in 1956 with the signature of President Eisenhower, and as a result of the efforts of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress with a resolution to set aside Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
Bells rang out across the country Saturday, including here in Greenwood County, to commemorate the week. Why? Because bells sounded to call Philadelphians together to hear the Declaration of Independence read publicly in 1776 and sounded yet again in 1787 to bring people together to hear the words of the newly penned U.S. Constitution.
Today, 235 years since its signing, the Constitution stands as our country’s framework. It is a framework that has been derided by many, abused by many, trampled by many. Yet, it survives. But it will only survive so long as we live by and respect it. If we fail to do that, the framework might collapse and bring down a great nation.
It would behoove all of us to revisit the words of this venerable document. There are pocket-sized copies readily available, but the constitution is also freely available as — you guessed it — an app you can download on your smartphone.
As much time as many of us spend with our heads hung as we gaze into our cellphone screens to read the latest tripe on Facebook, surely we can use some of that time to refresh our collective memory for why our country stands more than a cut above all others.
