A decade seems like such a long time, perhaps because the word itself gives 10 years a sense of being a very long span of time just as the word “century” makes 100 years sound more ominous.
We are creatures who are fascinated with and captivated by time. We measure so many facets of our lives by it. Time nearly defines our very existence.
Think about it.
Children are born and what are the top questions people typically ask? What time were they born? How much did they weigh? What is their length?
We surround ourselves with chronometers. Time is displayed on our watches, our smartphones, kitchen appliances, computers, work phone displays, automobiles and can often be found in one form or another in just about every room of a home.
What time was someone born? What time did they die? Time figures into our lives in many ways. Birthdays, certainly. Anniversaries — happy and sad ones — as well.
This past Saturday, the time came to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site in Greenwood.
Ten years is not all that long, but it was a long time in coming. It took years of perseverance and work to get Mays’ birth home moved to its new location on the GLEAMNS property, but it took even longer for this pillar, this worldwide influential Greenwood County native to be given the honor and recognition he so richly deserves.
And while many more people are now keenly aware of how influential Benjamin Elijah Mays was in the civil rights movement, in mentoring Martin Luther King Jr., in advising presidents and world leaders while yet retaining a deep humility, there remain far more who would benefit from learning about Mays, both here in his home county and globally. For history is a great teacher, and Mays’ life, beliefs, principles and teachings are rich history.
Mays himself shared a fascination with time, but his focus was on how precious time — each minute of time we are given — is. It guided his very being and he wanted others to grasp its importance in how they led their lives.
He is credited with often sharing “God’s Minute,” a poem whose author is not known.
I’ve only just a minute. Only sixty seconds in it.
Forced upon me, can’t refuse it,
Didn’t seek it, didn’t choose it,
But it’s up to me to use it.
I must suffer if I lose it,
Give an account if I abuse it,
Just a tiny little minute,
But eternity is in it.