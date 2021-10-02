Imagine today you could not pick up an edition of the Index-Journal and read it. Or flip through the electronic replica edition of the paper. Or visit indexjournal.com and read much of the print content online.
Imagine if all you could rely on for information about your community is what you are told by friends and neighbors or, worse, only what you read on social media platforms.
Imagine that instead of attending your kids’ sporting event, dance recital or just enjoying an evening out with family or friends, instead you had to attend the meetings of city and county councils, school boards and the like.
Imagine that you would have to regularly visit the police department and sheriff’s office nearly daily to keep tabs on crime.
Imagine that you would have to visit governmental websites routinely to find out about the meetings you’d now need to attend, were you so inclined, or to learn who has applied for a business license, what legal ads and public notices had been logged and that might affect you and your neighborhood.
You might not care for or about every item we publish six days a week, but you have to admit that we provide something you cannot get easily on your own — information that’s relevant to you and your life.
We attend the meetings you cannot or would rather not because it’s not at a convenient time. But more than that, we serve as your watchdogs by keeping elected and appointed officials in check.
We tell you about meetings and events before they happen so you can decide where and how to spend your time.
We provide advertising that will help you decide where to spend your money, too.
And while you cannot attend every football game on Friday nights, you can attend your favorite team’s game and catch up on how other teams did because of our coverage.
If we did not exist, think about how limited your scope of knowledge about the community might well be, and how, if unchecked, those who you want to trust to do right by your vote and by your tax dollars might go astray.
Sunday launches National Newspaper Week. We’ll share more thoughts from us and from others in the coming days. But for now, we just wanted you to ponder the impact the paper has on your daily life and whether the Index-Journal, which has served the area for nearly 103 years now, is something to be taken for granted, something you could as easily leave as take, or whether it provides a service you rely on — possibly as much as you rely on being able to flip a switch in your home and light a room.