Hold on there! I say, I say hold on there!
State Attorney General Alan Wilson has told the Columbia City Council and Mayor Steve Benjamin that the school mask mandate they issued is in direct, I say di-rect!, violation of state law and the council and mayor must take immediate action to rescind that policy “or face legal consequences.”
The attorney general did tell council that it’s within its rights to require masks in city buildings. It can even encourage city staff to wear masks. But public schools in Columbia? No sir, no way. I say, no sir. No way.
The mayor and council have until Friday the 13th — appropriate, no? — to advise the attorney general what they will do to bring their ordinances into compliance with state law.
Again, hold on there!
Is Henry McMaster not the same governor who stood on home rule in his decision not to issue a statewide mask mandate during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic? The same governor who now stands behind the state Legislature’s budget proviso that reads “No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities.”?
Yes. Yes, one and the same.
I say, I say hold on there! Aren’t many school-aged children of an age that they cannot yet get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them even more susceptible to the virus? Why, yes they are. And wouldn’t that mean school children might not only contract the virus — it’s not an opinion but a fact that children are getting sick with the virus and the more highly contagious delta variant — but also pass it along to family members at home or even their teachers and school staff?
Makes perfect sense. Home rule applies when you don’t want to ruffle the feathers of the other chickens and then it goes out the window as needed so as not to ruffle the feathers yet again.
I say, I say it makes puh-feck sense as reelection year gets closer.