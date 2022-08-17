We have all likely heard the expression about the definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results.
Doing the same thing multiple times to test for a different outcome might be good when it comes to science, but it will meet with little — make that no — meaningful success when it comes to addressing a culture of violence.
We have seen the gang and wanna-be gang violence that has led to shootings in Greenwood County. Many people chose to shrug it off as something that has no direct connection to them or their lives. And then it came to Greenwood Mall in 2018. Suddenly, people who were otherwise largely silent bolted upright and said something needed to be done.
So, what do good people do when something needs to be done? Well, they form committees and even subcommittees. And they have meetings. Sometimes they are even wise enough to bring all the right people to the table for those meetings, as in any one or any one group that is affected by or tied to the issue at hand.
However, agreeing there is a problem is but one step. Meeting about the problem is another. Not having all the right people involved in the discussion all but guarantees any proposed solution will fail at some point. What cinches the failed outcome is when the pattern is meet, retreat and then do it all again when the next iteration of the problem surfaces.
Friday night is not the first time high school football pandemonium has erupted in Greenwood, and it’s certainly not the first time the crosstown rivalry has devolved into violence.
We fully realize that Greenwood County’s schools are not the only ones in the Lakelands in which rivalries have escalated to brawls, but Friday night’s melee is but one more example of what Greenwood County must address.
We certainly do not pretend to have any or all the answers, but apparently those who took to social media after Friday night’s brawl think they do.
With that said, we do laud District 50’s response to Friday night’s melee. The district has been quick to identify many — at least 20 so far, and that number is expected to climb — who were involved and intends to mete out appropriate punishment. In an unexpected turn, we now know it appears middle schoolers were the instigators. And most involved were District 50 students, although students from other districts have been ID’d as having participated in the brawl.
Separating visitors from home team fans in the stands is a good next step. So too is the plan to ensure students who are below high school level are accompanied by an adult for a game’s entirety. Ending congregating outside and inside the stadium is another good measure. We also understand the consideration given to limiting the number of fans at the games at Greenwood and Emerald high schools.
It is good to learn that other area school districts are deploying some of the same prudent precautions and policies.
Still, addressing the county’s violence on all levels will take more than a series of meetings.
It will take more than having more law enforcement present at games, in malls and on the streets. If — and that’s a big if — more officers can even be hired.
And, for the schools, it will take more than a few good rules changes for game attendance. Because next time — and we can almost be certain there will be a next time — it probably will be worse.