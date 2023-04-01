Those six lives were ended on Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville.
Those six lives were ended on the 86th day of this year, 2023.
Those six lives join the growing list — nearly 130 to date — of mass shooting victims in the United States.
Is this not mind-numbing?
Is this not stomach-turning?
Six more lives snuffed out by another well-armed assailant on the 86th day of the new year, a year that has tallied an even greater and unimaginable number of mass shootings than it has marked off the calendar.
Meanwhile, let’s keep our focus where it should be, shall we?
Let’s keep tallying up the books we should keep our children from reading, the art we should keep our children from seeing. Let us keep our eyes fixed on the sanctity of life through legislation while we yet avert our eyes and turn away from the lives of the sick, the poor, the hungry, the abused, the victims of senseless shootings.
Evelyn, Hallie and William were born nine years ago. If it mattered that they were born to the point we need laws to ensure they and others were born, then don’t their lives matter enough that we could have long ago sought to protect them from becoming victims of a mass shooting and dying?
Of course, it’s far easier and sounds so — well, so caring and downright Christian-like to simply offer our thoughts and prayers. Again. And again.