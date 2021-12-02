Nothing out of the ordinary stands out in looking over the agenda for Friday’s meeting of the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.
In fact, it’s pretty standard fair, as far as agendas go.
There’s the typical call to order, the welcoming of guests and media, an invocation, roll call, approval of the agenda, approval of minutes from the board’s Sept. 10 meeting, approval of future meeting dates, President Tim Keown’s report, an update from the school’s foundation board and a review of departmental reports, if any.
Then there’s the possibility of an executive session, per usual on most agendas. Here, the agenda reads the board will meet in executive session — we prefer the term “closed-door meeting” as it excludes anyone other than board members and the board’s attorney — “to discuss contractual and personnel matters if necessary.”
Now, if that happens, we trust proper procedures will take place. Someone on the board will make a motion to discuss a contractual matter and/or personnel matter and, in doing so, would also be a bit more informative, such as if it’s a contractual matter pertaining to a particular department or for a particular position. Same with the personnel matter. No need to say who, but at least let the public know what department or area of personnel, such as the hiring of a teacher or a disciplinary matter pertaining to a particular department.
But enough about that.
However, we will be — and the public should be — curious to know whether the board will discuss behind closed doors with its attorney how it plans to finally respond to this newspaper’s Freedom of Information Act request pertaining to a host of emails relevant to the school’s doing the public’s business.
Perhaps, and certainly preferred, that information will be shared in open session. Maybe it will be part of the president’s report. Maybe it will be tacked onto item No. XIII on the agenda: other business.
Mr. Bland, Mr. Keown and board, how about shedding some light on things?
After all, this self-proclaimed “above board” board and its “we’ve done nothing wrong” president certainly should be forthcoming with information about its processes, procedures and propensity for dragging its feet on releasing to the public information that rightfully belongs in the public’s field to plow through.