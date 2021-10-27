Columnist and humorist Pam Stone had a more serious piece Saturday that captured our attention and, we trust, the attention of readers. In fact, by chance we discovered an editorial cartoon that seemed to pair nicely with her column, so we included it.
Stone weighed in on the constriction of the supply chain. Cargo ships remain off shore with goods destined for our stores. If they got on shore, there’d be a trucking problem that would still keep many goods from arriving in stores in time to hit the shelves for Christmas shoppers.
Christmas is still Christmas, she noted, with or without the purchase and exchanging of gifts. At the risk of raising the ire of retailers, what she — and the editorial cartoonist — point out is so true. Or should be.
COVID-19 has created all sorts of havoc in everyone’s lives, but one takeaway for many of us is the realization or, at least, reaffirmation that family and friends are and should be top priority in our lives. When suddenly many had to avoid short- and long-distance travel to be with family for fear of giving or getting the coronavirus, Zoom, FaceTime and phone calls were all we could use to remain connected. Birthdays, holidays and other important occasions came and went without in-person conversation, hugs and kisses.
Fear not, area retailers. We are not entirely suggesting people avoid the stores and not buy Christmas gifts. We are, however, suggesting more people worry less about the break in the supply chain and think more practically about gift purchases and giving. What better time than this holiday season to get more creative and put an emphasis on shopping with retailers in our own backyards versus fretting over whether this or that item ordered online will arrive before next Easter.
We know store owners have had a rough go of it during the pandemic. We all have. This isn’t about not supporting businesses; it’s quite the contrary. Visit area businesses, see what they have and consider a thoughtful purchase.
Shopping local, if you’re shopping at all this holiday season, reflects the sentiment that love and kindness begin at home.