How are you feeling today? Full? Tired? Were you up early for Black Friday shopping, which looks to be headed into extinction thanks to Amazon and just about every retailer launching early Black Friday deals. Next thing you know, Jeff Bezos will have monthly Black Fridays on Amazon.

We hope all had a good Thanksgiving, gathered with friends and family. But let’s remember that not everyone is so fortunate. That is why we want to extend a big thumbs up to the organizations, businesses and individuals who provided for others during the Thanksgiving holiday. You no doubt helped fill their stomachs with a good meal and warmed their hearts.

