How are you feeling today? Full? Tired? Were you up early for Black Friday shopping, which looks to be headed into extinction thanks to Amazon and just about every retailer launching early Black Friday deals. Next thing you know, Jeff Bezos will have monthly Black Fridays on Amazon.
We hope all had a good Thanksgiving, gathered with friends and family. But let’s remember that not everyone is so fortunate. That is why we want to extend a big thumbs up to the organizations, businesses and individuals who provided for others during the Thanksgiving holiday. You no doubt helped fill their stomachs with a good meal and warmed their hearts.
Of course, there are more opportunities during this holiday season to provide for others. Angel Tree programs provide toys and supplies and products for children in need, churches participating in the Shoebox Christmas program also reach children who do with little or nothing throughout the year and organizations provide good meals for those who would otherwise do without.
At times, it is all too easy to focus on all that is negative in this world of ours, but it is good take note of all that is good and positive. We do realize, certainly, that there is much good that takes place throughout the Lakelands all throughout the year, and not just during this season. Many a front-page story has reflected that fact. May we all renew our commitment to do more good in our lives.
Unfortunately, there are those who seek to do the very opposite. They prey on the kindness and giving nature of others during the holidays.
We give these people a thumbs down, coupled with a warning to readers to be ever vigilant and cautious. This is especially important during the holidays when scams, particularly internet scams, tend to ramp up. You might have to trust your gut and your mind over your heart these days.
One such scam knows no seasons, but we’d bet it crops up again during Christmas. It goes like this. You get an email that by all appearances appears to be from your pastor, down to the last detail, including how he or she normally closes an email. Everything about it looks and reads as if it came from your pastor, but it did not. In the body of the email the pastor asks a favor of you. Buy X-number of Walmart or other gift card that he wants to get to some people in the congregation, but rather than buy and deliver them to the pastor, because he is supposedly pressed for time, you are asked to scratch off the gift card redemption codes and email those numbers back. It’s a scam and if you do it you have just given someone some spending money.
Again, trust your instincts. It’s OK to have a more giving nature during the holidays. Just don’t get taken.