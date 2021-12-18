As Greenwood County School District 50 wrangles with the topic of a ninth-grade academy, just down the road, in Ninety Six, District 52 board members are wrangling with and potentially creating a problem that does not exist.
We know that labels can get folks stirred up. Take “defund the police” as an example. It was and is a poor choice of words because most people don’t really want to pull all funding from police departments and, essentially, eliminate them in the process. Rather, they want to fund other resources that can and should address some matters that law enforcement too often currently respond to.
A lot of people have gotten bent out of shape over another term: critical race theory, or CRT. Don’t mess with our curriculum, some say, including in the Ninety Six school district where a board — minus two members — put its collective foot down to say CRT and “The 1619 Project” had no place in their classrooms.
Well, that’s certainly a relief, isn’t it? Especially since neither is being taught in South Carolina public schools. The bigger and more relevant concern ought to be that this matter, a taking, sometimes screaming, point largely among white conservatives surfaced in the first place.
What is wrong with reassessing what our students are being taught, especially when the rights to writing history belong to the victors?
Many of us want our Christmases to center on white Jesus, Joseph and Mary, a cold December night and a maximum headcount of three wisemen, but that depiction might not be wholly accurate. The same can and should be said of how Black people’s lives and contributions are historically portrayed in the materials trotted out for years in classrooms.
Rather than joining the drumbeat that raises fear about what is being taught and, on the surface at least, smacks of a racist reaction, District 52 and, frankly, all schools should strive to teach accurate history and social studies. It might rock our comfort zones a bit, but it’s far better to learn and share truth than to stand around singing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and believing it to be true.