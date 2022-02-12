It might seem a far-fetched idea to some, but Greenwood pairing up with a sister city isn’t a bad idea at all.
Touting the idea earlier this week, Mayor Brandon Smith shared that such a partnership could provide the platform for better cultural understanding and bring attention to this city’s international business flavors, which are abundant.
For example, Macon, Georgia has a storied partnership with Macon, France. Of course, one is pronounced “May-cun” and the other “Muh-cawn.” But the relationship exists and there have been exchanges and visits between the two, despite the fact that these sister city partnerships are largely symbolic.
The mayor’s endeavor here, while perhaps not a top priority item for the city, is a serious one, and it’s not just city-centric. Smith is including the county because, after all, the county is home to much of our overall international flavor. Consider Teijin, Fuji, Diana Pet Foods and others that are located in the county, but are also tied to the city proper in many ways.
In short, we like the idea too. Smith has no intentions of going down this path alone. He’s asking anyone interested — seriously interested, by the way — to consider the parameters and offer suggestions for a sister city. For comparison, cities or towns with about 24,000 residents and with roughly 70,000 residents within what might be considered their equal to our county. Plus, ideally a city or town situated about 60 miles from a larger metro area.
It’s not as easy as, say, a truly global Google search for the name “Greenwood.” They exist, as do a handful of sister cities by the same name in the U.S.
You can do some homework ahead of that by learning more about Sister Cities International, the nonprofit organization that promotes these kinds of municipal relationships. Their website is sistercities.org.
Who knows? Maybe you and a contingent of others, including Smith, will get to visit the sister city if your suggestion is a good fit and works out.