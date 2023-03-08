By all accounts we have seen and heard, Walterboro lived up to South Carolina’s reputation as a warm, welcoming and hospitable place to visit.

Even when strangers from all corners of the country lighted on the small community for the better part of six weeks at a time when Walterboro’s residents likely wished to remain anonymous, Southern charm and hospitality prevailed. And that was good for Walterboro in general and the businesses there and in the surrounding area.

