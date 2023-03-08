By all accounts we have seen and heard, Walterboro lived up to South Carolina’s reputation as a warm, welcoming and hospitable place to visit.
Even when strangers from all corners of the country lighted on the small community for the better part of six weeks at a time when Walterboro’s residents likely wished to remain anonymous, Southern charm and hospitality prevailed. And that was good for Walterboro in general and the businesses there and in the surrounding area.
An Associated Press story published Monday about the small town returning to normality included some anecdotes about business booming most especially for food trucks. Also shared was one resident’s quip that she would never again have to tell someone where her town is located.
Yes, an overused term, “trial of the century,” lighted on Walterboro and the Colleton County courthouse where the once powerful Alex Murdaugh faced a jury not to prosecute a case, but rather to plead his own case as he stood accused of murdering his own wife and son.
Circumstances surrounding the notoriety of Walterboro, Colleton County and the Palmetto State in general were less than desirable, but one could almost sense that as Alex Murdaugh hung his head following the rendering of a guilty verdict and subsequent sentence, Walterboro, Colleton County and South Carolina held its collective heads high.