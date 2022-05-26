Another mass shooting by another 18-year-old.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, whose home state is where the latest mass shooting took place Tuesday on the campus of Robb Elementary School, said we don’t need more gun laws.
We don’t agree with Cruz on that one. A more comprehensive national standard for background checks would be good. And with the prevalence of teenagers committing these shootings, perhaps raising the legal age for buying guns from 18 to 21 is a good idea. Any gun, including long guns typically touted for hunting. Close the loopholes that make it far too easy for individuals to sell guns to others, bypassing dealers and background checks.
We do, however, agree with Cruz that we need to do more to protect our children on the campuses where they are supposed to learn, not die.
Very few people board a commercial airliner illegally in possession of a weapon. Why? Because boarding a plane requires the scanning of carry-on and stowed luggage. It requires putting each passenger through a full-body scan.
When one considers this country’s wealth, its technological advancements and its overall priorities on spending, something doesn’t add up.
How so?
We claim to value our children. They are, after all, our future leaders. We want them to learn, to grow, to thrive, to become productive citizens. Yet, a few miles above us is an international space station that cost more than $150 billion to develop and zips around Earth at 17,500 mph. A fraction of that would fund technological advancements in every school, put armed law enforcement officers in every school (not teachers, mind you), provide metal detectors for every school and fund materials that can better secure school campuses and limit access to them.
President Biden asked the nation on Tuesday “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”
Because too many powerful people have sway with members of Congress.
Because a cadre of influential people, most with ample funding, believe the Second Amendment assures everyone, no matter how unstable, no matter how well armed with an arsenal the likes of which our Founding Fathers could not have imagined, a right to gun ownership that supersedes the rights of others to pursue life, liberty and happiness.
It’s because the lives of 19 fourth-graders in Uvalde, Texas, 20 children in Newtown, Connecticut, 14 children in Parkland, Florida, 13 students in Columbine, Colorado and so many others still are not enough to make this nation do more than offer thoughts and prayers, wring their hands and then move on with their lives while victims’ families have their lives torn to pieces.