We’ve reminded readers that this is the season of giving, a time when many of us open our hearts and pocketbooks to do good things for others.
Giving Tuesday, on the heels of Thanksgiving, was another such reminder. And we’ve touted the notion that not all gifts have to come wrapped in paper and covered in bows. They can be gifts that help others, such as many wonderful nonprofits, that are given in honor of the recipient.
But this is also the season of taking, and so we offer a word of caution. If you are not already familiar with the nonprofit, be sure to do some research. Of course, we have plenty of good and upright nonprofits in the Lakelands that are in need and certainly safe to make honorary donations to. Still, our mailboxes and email inboxes are typically inundated with pleas for donations and, sadly, some are mere scams that play on the hearts of people’s charitable giving during the holiday season. So beware. Check and confirm before you give.
Another cautionary note to share pertains to your actual gift shopping. It’s too easy to get in the spirit of the holidays and walk out of stores, bags and boxes in hand, load up the car and head to the next shop. Just know that sometimes someone might well be watching and hoping to seize on the opportunity to take what is not theirs and never was intended to be theirs. Lock gifts in the trunk or use the cover of your SUV to keep the gifts out of view. Consider moving your auto, as if you’re leaving, and simply find another parking spot. Yeah, we know. Easier said than done in many cases, but consider it if you can.
If you have online orders coming to your home you’re taking a big chance. Consider getting deliveries at your workplace, if the boss will allow. Or have a delivery made to someone you know and trust who will be home to receive the items so they are not on your porch for the taking.
Really, in short, keep alert and use common sense. Sad but true, there are plenty of folks who have the heart of the pre-conversion Grinch. Don’t make their sinister ways any easier to carry out.