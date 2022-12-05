We’ve reminded readers that this is the season of giving, a time when many of us open our hearts and pocketbooks to do good things for others.

Giving Tuesday, on the heels of Thanksgiving, was another such reminder. And we’ve touted the notion that not all gifts have to come wrapped in paper and covered in bows. They can be gifts that help others, such as many wonderful nonprofits, that are given in honor of the recipient.

Tags