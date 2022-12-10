Christmas is typically seen as a season of giving, and rightfully so.
But Greenwood County is most fortunate to have an organization that gives all year long and has done so for eight decades now.
On Friday, the Self Family Foundation celebrated 80 years of philanthropic giving in Greenwood County — an incredible record by any standards.
Jim Self did more than build a mill empire and a new virtually tornado-resistant hospital in Greenwood. He and his heirs launched a source of funding to meet ever-changing and ever-growing needs in our community. And they are far too many to enumerate here, but the foundation’s website does list what it refers to as some of its signature projects:
— Montessori education via funding of teachers at Lander University.
— The Call Me Mister program at Lander, which seeks to put more Black male teachers in our state’s public schools.
— Greenwood Railroad Historical Center, which shares the area’s rich rail history.
— Community Initiatives, a program that provides a vast array of wellness services to area families.
— Dr. Benjamin E. Mays historical site and museum, providing an education center for the renowned human and civil rights activist, educator and scholar from Greenwood County.
— Greenwood Promise, a program that guarantees post-high school education funding for those who might not otherwise be able to attend college or university.
— Project Hope, which provides services for people with autism, as well as support for their families.
— Self Family Endowed Chair for Human Genetics at the Greenwood Genetic Center, one of Greenwood County’s crown jewels.
Again, that is just a smattering, if you will, of what good the Self Family Foundation has done in and for the community.
And in celebrating its 80th year of philanthropy, the foundation did more than throw a soiree for itself Friday evening. Naturally, it was the giver of gifts and not the recipient, and much to the surprise of some area organizations.
Eight organization were each given $10,000 to continue their work. Got that? Self Family Foundation’s 80th anniversary was denoted by the gifting of $80,000 in total.
The recipients are Meg’s House, Beyond Abuse/A Child’s Place, the Food Bank of Greenwood County, Healthy Learners, Call Me Mister program, Community Initiatives, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Teen Center and the Arts Center’s outreach programs.
Happy 80th, Self Family Foundation, which is now under the fourth generation of Self family leadership. Because of you, our community continues to grow and thrive in areas and ways it likely would not were it not for your generosity.
