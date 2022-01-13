Same thing, new way of doing it.
Scams, that is. Face it. There’s always going to be someone out there who is scheming and scamming people out of their money. Traveling medicine peddlers still exist, only they use the internet and even TV with well-disguised commercials.
What’s old is new. What’s new is old. What remain truisms: “Buyer beware” and “if it sounds too good to be true, it is.”
If you read Wednesday’s column by Matt Hensley, our managing editor, you know that even internet scamming tactics from several years back remain in vogue with new messaging and new messengers. Would you expect a total stranger to walk up and randomly select you to receive $1,500,000 of their money? Would you expect them to randomly mail you a check for that amount? No. You’re far better off taking your chances on the set of Ellen DeGeneres for one of her giveaways. Better hurry, though, because this is her last season. So why would you think for one minute that an email sent to you saying you’ve been selected to receive an obscene amount of money as an outright gift has even an ounce of truth?
You didn’t get a jury summons, but you’re inclined to think you have to immediately pay some fee to someone on the other end of the phone to avoid being hauled into the detention center?
You’ve been a faithful taxpayer filing your returns every year, but now you believe someone who claims to be with the IRS is going to reach through the phone and put you in prison if you don’t pay some amount?
They’re everywhere, folks. They prey upon people. They count on your fear and your vulnerability. They even count on their ability to somehow come across as believable and sincere. They count on gullibility.
Duke Energy just issued a news release based on it and other utility companies being the ploy for a scheme to excise customers’ money.
This week, Duke learned of scammers telling its customers they owe a charge for a change out of meters. They demand immediate payment, threatening the customer’s power will be cut off within 30 minutes if they do not pay. Even if you think big utility companies are from the dark side, so to speak, they’re not inclined toward treating customers that way. Sadly, it appears more and more customers are falling for the scam as Duke reports a substantial uptick in customers being duped out of thousands.
Their advice is simple. Hang up. Call the number on your utility bill to inquire about such a charge. If it wasn’t on your bill and you did not receive prior notice of any equipment changeouts, it’s likely not true.
Always go to the source. If your gut makes you question the authenticity of the call or email, trust your gut. And then verify. That’s a whole lot easier and far better than watching hundreds of dollars leave your bank account to line some scammer’s pocket.