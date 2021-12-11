Once you start, where does it end?
If you do it for one, you have to do it for the others.
Such are, were and yet will be the concerns Greenwood County Council has when considering allocating funds to nonprofits seeking the county’s financial support.
In fact, council faced this dilemma fairly recently when it was asked to pledge financial support to Greenwood Promise. Proponents then argued that since the county was funding a facility that houses dogs and cats it was only reasonable that it fund the Promise, a program that helps ensure Greenwood County students can attain a two-year degree at Piedmont Tech.
Then, council expressed its support of the mission of Greenwood Promise but stopped short of committing tax dollars to the cause.
Council’s decision then, although unpopular among many who put their own words and dollars behind the Promise mission, was logical. Editorially, we defended council’s decision noting that Promise should get its funding from individuals, businesses, corporations and manufacturers who stand to directly benefit from the workforce a Promise-fulfilled workforce creates or, at least, potentially creates.
Since its inception, Greenwood Promise is having a successful track record and, in its next wave of asking for financial support, it is poised to help county students fulfill their dream of a four-year education at Lander University.
Promise is not a full-ride scholarship program for any and all students seeking higher education. Funding comes after all other resources are exhausted. Funding levels are determined on the basis of how long a student has been a county resident, meaning a student who begins school here and finishes 12th grade here gets more financial help than, say, a student who has only been in the county a few years.
The concept in its simplest terms is to try to ensure that financial needs do not restrict a student’s ability to receive higher education and training. That can then translate into a student remaining and becoming gainfully employed in the county. Thus, they potentially become higher wage earners who also contribute to the community’s economy. They are not committed to employment by any company in the county in the same way a military school appointee must commit to military service as payback, but even so wherever they might take a job means their home county has made them better prepared to enter the workforce, better prepared to be a productive citizen.
Now that it has pulled its financial support for and stepped away from its seat at the former Greenwood Partnership Alliance table, and itself taken on economic development, it is more reasonable and justified that council this past week voted to make a one-time $100,000 donation to the Promise with surplus dollars in its coffers.
Council Chairperson Chuck Moates summed it up well: “The Greenwood Promise’s goals and the county’s are in many ways the same. The goal is to develop and train a skilled and adequately educated workforce. The cost of an education should not be a roadblock to any student in Greenwood County who has the motivation and desire to achieve success.”
The $100,000 from the county, and the county’s taxpayers, is a sound investment in the county’s children and future.