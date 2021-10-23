We don’t endorse political candidates. Longtime readers know this. It’s an issue newspaper publishers and editors have debated for years.
Newspapers share their opinions on a host of other issues and matters of local importance, so why not weigh in on who they think is best suited for the elected office? That’s one side of the argument to endorse. Choosing not to endorse really comes down to a finer point. Once a newspaper has done its best to give readers useful information on candidates, their backgrounds, their reasons for running and such, then they have done their job and should let the readers decide for themselves. In short, inform and then get out of the way.
That policy hasn’t changed and likely won’t change, at least not under current leadership at the Index-Journal. Instead, we try our level best to do what was just said above: inform and get out of the way.
With that said, however, we remain impressed that an open seat on Greenwood County Council has elicited such broad interest that six people are seeking the position.
We were, of course, deeply saddened when news of Steve Brown’s death came Aug. 13. Brown was 73 and had been a voice of reason on county council, especially during his stint as chairperson of that body. Brown’s experience as a city manager in Greenwood was invaluable to bring to the table as a county council member.
Someone will be elected to fill his void in December, and we hope that whoever does succeed Brown will strive to emulate the high qualities he brought. He was a listener, he was a straight shooter but not unbending. He genuinely cared about the county and served on council for that very reason.
Off-year and special elections all too often result in light voter turnout. Only voters who live within the boundaries of Greenwood County Council District 5 can head to the polls Tuesday. They have two choices to make. First, they must choose whether to vote in the Republican or Democrat primary race. Second, they have to decide which of the three candidates will get their vote. Both primaries have three candidates on the ballot.
Nothing is more important than grassroots elections. The people elected have the capacity to affect the people’s day-to-day lives to a large extent more than those in Washington, D.C.
So we urge people to take the time and make the effort to vote, if eligible. And they will be asked to do it again in December, if not sooner, in the event a runoff election or two has to take place.
Remember, voting is your right, your privilege and, more important, your civic duty.