Putting officers back in the saddle — bicycle seat, that is — is good. Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin has been rolling out more community policing efforts, even before he was officially appointed to the top post.
Patrolling on bicycles is not a new idea among police departments. In fact, Greenwood not only had bicycling officers, it also had officers on horseback some years ago. But the idea is to have officers visible and interacting with residents in a way that’s not as off-putting as seeing a marked car cruising the streets.
Right now, thanks to outside funding with the help of Firehouse Subs, the chief has put four officers on bikes. He hopes to increase that number in the near future. Around the corner is the annual Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise, a time when Uptown will have throngs of people meandering the Main Street square and side streets. That might be a good opportunity to bring the two-wheeled officers into town where their presence will be less ominous to visitors, but will also make the officers’ ability to wind and wend their way more deftly through the crowd.
A common joke about police officers relates that some are more than a tad overweight and can be found at the doughnut shop. Well, that stereotype goes out the window when it comes to officers patrolling by bike, doesn’t it? Especially during the summer weeks. We don’t envy those two-wheeled officers now, nor would we when other inclement weather hits and they’re still biking their way around town.
But there would be some good-natured humor should some other sponsors step up to help the police chief get more officers on bike patrol. Shipley Do-Nuts, perhaps? Just a thought.
Meanwhile, we welcome Chaudoin’s continued efforts to build relationships between his officers and the community they serve. Keep the good stuff rolling, Chief.