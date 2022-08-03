Abbeville County got some good and much-needed news this week when Aerofoam USA made it official that it is setting up shop in the county. This will be the company’s U.S. headquarters and first production facility in the U.S.

Aerofoam manufactures thermal insulation and acoustic solutions for commercial and residential use. When the facility becomes operational, which is anticipated to be May of next year, the company says it will provide 50 jobs in the county. The plant here will make nytril buthene rubber for acoustic products used in HVAC systems and more.

Tags