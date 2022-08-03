Abbeville County got some good and much-needed news this week when Aerofoam USA made it official that it is setting up shop in the county. This will be the company’s U.S. headquarters and first production facility in the U.S.
Aerofoam manufactures thermal insulation and acoustic solutions for commercial and residential use. When the facility becomes operational, which is anticipated to be May of next year, the company says it will provide 50 jobs in the county. The plant here will make nytril buthene rubber for acoustic products used in HVAC systems and more.
Landing Aerofoam has been in the works for several years and finally came to fruition with plenty of cooperation among state and county officials. Mark Warner, who is working with Abbeville and McCormick counties on the economic development front, helped put a bow on the deal.
“We’re happy to have them join the community and look forward to working with them moving forward here to make their efforts successful,” he said with Monday’s announcement.
Aerofoam’s decision to set up shop in Abbeville County was also aided by the fact that the county had a spec building in the offering. While the company will yet need to do some construction and retrofitting to accommodate its operation, the building, the community and the cooperation aligned well to cement Aerofoam’s decision.
Kudos to all involved in the process, and congratulations to Abbeville County on landing the project. Welcome to the South, Aerofoam. You chose well.