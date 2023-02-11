Change is inevitable. Constant, really.
While not all change is desired or good, the transformation that continues to shape Greenwood’s Uptown is, for the most part, quite good.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 5:04 am
While not all change is desired or good, the transformation that continues to shape Greenwood’s Uptown is, for the most part, quite good.
Of course each generation has bouts of nostalgia and often longs for what they see as the good old days, the stores they loved to visit and even the smells associated with them. The A&P, Western Auto, JCPenney. No doubt many longtime residents can conjure up these up, and more. They might even be able to “remember” the smells, such as the Eight O’Clock coffee being ground on an aisle at the A&P or the smell of fresh rubber from the tires bicycles and lawn products inside the Western Auto.
Many of the stores that once made up the vibrant downtown that was Greenwood’s hub are gone. Some, in fact, are gone from America’s entire landscape, victims of bankruptcies and mergers.
Greenwood has reinvented and revitalized its downtown area several times, from when the railroad tracks that sliced Main Street in half to when the buildings on either side of Main Street got facade makeovers, from the addition of new retail businesses along Main to the revitalization that breathed a new, young and vibrant life into Maxwell Avenue.
Yes, some businesses have come and gone and once again a Main Street mainstay, McCaslan’s, is now shuttered. However, the good news is that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well, giving a promising forecast for Uptown.
An ax-throwing business, microbreweries, coffee shops, living space that once housed retail space have changed the landscape of Uptown and, yes, in a positive way. We are far better off with the vibrant city center we have than those municipalities where “for sale” and “for lease” signs are fading and peeling off boarded-up buildings.
Uptown Greenwood certainly is not what it used to be, but it most assuredly is a good place to visit, work, shop and even live.
In this case, change is good. Very good.
