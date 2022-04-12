If you are all for keeping guns out of the hands of criminals, then you should have no problem with how President Biden is addressing the proliferation of so-called “ghost guns.”
Basically, a ghost gun is one made from kits. Parts with no serial numbers are bought and a gun is assembled. The technological advancements provided by 3-D printers is another means of creating these weapons.
The Biden administration would require manufacturers of frames and gun parts to be licensed. Buyers would have to submit to background checks just like anyone else purchasing a fully assembled firearm. Manufacturers of the frame and receiver that make up these at-home kits would be required to have serial numbers.
What’s the problem with that? Nothing that we can see.
If people really want to combat gun violence while maintaining the gun rights of law-abiding citizens, they should have no problem with the administration’s efforts to support law enforcement, which is largely hand-tied because these weapons are virtually untraceable. Shoring up the rules and regs pertaining to ghost guns is a common-sense approach that does not encroach on people’s Second Amendment rights.
Ghost guns are correctly labeled as “buy, build, shoot” weapons that essentially serve one purpose only, which is the commission of a crime. Law-abiding people who want to dabble in building their own gun shouldn’t balk at the requirements sought by the Biden administration.
Think of ghost guns as burner phones. Only, they’re far more dangerous in the wrong hands.