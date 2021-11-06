“People want us to get things done.”
Those words were uttered by President Joe Biden and came on the heels of the defeat of Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who sought to return to the seat he once held.
Biden deflected any blame for McAuliffe’s loss to businessman and first-time GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin, a race that had national attention and, obviously, stoked fear among Democrats that McAuliffe wasn’t assured of victory in a state that only last year supported Biden. McAuliffe’s run for governor was so important that it brought Biden, Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama to the Old Dominion to campaign on his behalf.
But it wasn’t enough. And perhaps Biden’s “people want us to get things done” isn’t enough. Or, put in a different way, perhaps it is too much.
Massive spending legislation is rarely popular with Republican lawmakers, but Biden has been having and yet has a hard time rallying all of his own party behind him.
We’ve said it before. Joe Biden has been a professional politician his entire adult life. He had nearly a half century to get substantive work done in Washington. Sure, he was but one person and the president is but one person who must do what he or she can to bring Congress along for the ride. And there is no question that there were many votes cast not specifically for Biden, but rather against Trump’s reelection efforts. The people, as he says, wanted to get something done, but were not necessarily handing Biden carte blanche privileges.
The president might do well to spend some time reflecting on his ambitious agenda and how much he did, in fact, influence the outcome of Virginia’s race, an important bellwether of upcoming midterm elections. He also would do well to realize that having the calming voice, presence and demeanor he’s known for doesn’t always pair well with doling out dollars like so much Halloween candy.
Biden knows about compromise, and he’d best make some adjustments soon if he doesn’t want to compromise the midterms or further compromise America’s faith in him, which often is reflected in his ratings.
He cannot fully satisfy the more far-left progressives, he will not bring along most who are right of center, but he should aim for more moderation.
Focus on the supply chain, focus on inflation, focus on gas prices. Global matters matter, but it is those other issues that, when addressed, will resonate more with Americans in the short term.