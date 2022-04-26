Do you ever hear people rail against the so-called Hollywood Elite or popular singers and bands for speaking their political minds?
More often than not, it seems, it’s people who lean right of center who take issue with actors and musicians who take stands or become political activists.
Apparently, what is not so good for the left is good for the right. Or so it seems as many of the free-market, capitalism-supporting right-of-center politicians have laid all that aside to gang up on Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Daffy, Donald, Snow White and the entire Disney family.
Money talks. Power talks. Boycotts work. Sometimes.
But really, this whole anti-Disney agenda is puzzling. If you don’t like what the theme park’s overseers are doing or saying, then simply do not go. Or choose carefully when you go if you want to avoid days the park sets aside for particular groups of people.
Instead, however, politicians from near and far, including here in South Carolina, are anything but mousey about their stance over Disney’s efforts to be more inclusive. They’re not tossing the “traditional family” aside, so far as we can tell; they’re just doing what many other businesses are doing.
But it is rather humorous that some who are now anti-Disney are suggesting people head over to Tennessee for theme park family fun at Dollywood, suggesting that Dolly Parton is a “traditional family values” stalwart. They might want to launch Google and see just where she stands on same-sex marriages and the LGBTQ+ community.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s legislature might one day question the wisdom of their decision to revoke Walt Disney World’s special tax exemption and other privileges the Orlando park was afforded.
Disney World brings billions of dollars into the state and, as a city unto itself for all intents and purposes, supplies its own services that now the taxpayers will have to provide, such as health care, law enforcement and more.
They might also question the wisdom of Mickey Mousing around with what has long been a conservative pillar — a free market system.
Many of these people are the very same ones who railed against those who boycotted Chick-fil-A because of its anti-LGBTQ stance.
Just buy where you want to buy, seek entertainment where you want to seek it, support who you want to support. After all, isn’t that how this capitalistic magic kingdom works?