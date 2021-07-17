In the ever-evolving battle between prisons and prisoners over contraband, cellphones have become a focal point. And despite the best efforts of corrections staff, these devices have allowed incarcerated kingpins and drug lords to run illicit businesses, coordinate smuggling operations, even order hits on informants.
Bryan Stirling, South Carolina’s prisons chief, has campaigned for years in hopes the Federal Communications Commission would allow correctional facilities to block these devices.
This week, he had victory.
While the FCC won’t budge on cellphone jamming, it announced a plan this week that would put tracking systems inside prisons that allow authorities to identify unauthorized cellphone use and require providers to cut service for those devices at the request of prison officials.
Stirling told the Associated Press “the FCC should be applauded for this major step for public safety in allowing state prisons to turn off illegal cellphones.”
We agree.
These devices allow those in prison to perpetrate new crimes or continue the ones that got them put behind bars in the first place, making any move to take cellphones out of prison cells a no-brainer.
That’s not the only good news for South Carolina’s prisons this week.
The agency’s work to provide skills and even ease people into life beyond bars has paid dividends. Now, South Carolina leads the nation in preventing recidivism, with the lowest rate of people returning to prison after finishing their sentences.
None of this is to say there’s not more work to do, that our prison system is where it needs to be, but it’s clearly headed in the right direction.
We thank Stirling and the South Carolina Department of Corrections for their hard work, and the FCC board for making the right call on prison cellphones.