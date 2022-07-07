South Carolina Festival of Flowers, we thank you for all you gave us at the start of the spring and summer season in Greenwood. It was good to get out there again, to enjoy the topiaries, the various events, the gardens, wine walk/beer garden and much more.
You prepped many for what lies ahead in this jam-packed weekend, which begins today.
During the course of this long weekend, throngs of people will flock to Greenwood’s city central to enjoy the 21st incarnation of the Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise.
Kudos to Paula Brooks who, 22 years ago, birthed this baby that has grown into quite the impressive young adult it is today. And kudos to city staff, from Angela Fain Lorenzen, who succeeded Brooks, to the former city manager, Charlie Barrineau, the current city manager, Julie Wilkie, Community Development Director Lara Hudson, Gibson Hill, who heads up events and is the market coordinator for the city, and a host of others who year after year help pull this event together and have nurtured it so well.
We would be remiss if we did not also extend kudos to Gary Erwin, the amazing Blues Cruise coordinator and organizer, who has lined up the musicians since year one. Not only does Erwin pull all the musicians together and coordinate where and when they will perform, but also is an accomplished songwriter, keyboardist and performer in his own right. He never disappoints.
So make plans now to get out today, Friday and Saturday for a load of good eats, good music and good times. And yes, there will likely be some heat. And some rain. This is July in South Carolina, after all, so dress appropriately, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and take some breaks as you need to. Just don’t miss out on a great weekend.