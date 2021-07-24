Did you happen to notice the haze at the week’s end? Were you one of those who has mild or serious breathing issues and heeded the advice to avoid exposure to the haze?
It’s kind of hard to believe, isn’t it, that a wildfire on the country’s west coast could affect us living on the east coast — that sufficient traces of smoke could yet be visible after a nearly 3,000-mile journey and even affect one’s health.
Sure, we’re accustomed to the occasional smoke-filled sky when there’s a controlled burn in a neighboring county, but Oregon is known for sharing its pinot noirs, not its fires, right?
And so it goes that more than a handful of people in and around the Lakelands are at the very least suffering with watery eyes, a slight cough and general irritation. All thanks to a wildfire thousands of miles away. Others, and certainly that includes those much closer to the fire’s traveling smoke cloud, are undergoing even worse health problems.
This fire’s byproduct is something we can see and know what we are experiencing as our eyes water, our lungs get irritated. We can see it and even marvel at the fact it traveled such a great distance largely intact and able to affect us.
So if a wildfire can do all that, and if we can grasp the fact that if we have particular health issues that might warrant us staying indoors more or, dare we say, even wearing a mask to keep the particles from invading our noses and mouths, what about the COVID-19 virus?
Just because we cannot see it with the human eye without magnification doesn’t mean it’s not spreading and reaching our noses and mouths.
No, we are not suggesting that the virus can travel in some large cloud formation from one coast to the other, but science — yes, that little word that many people have great disdain for because it cracks the foundation of what they believe or want to believe — has shown that talking, singing, yelling and even breathing by those who have the virus can spread it like, well, like wildfire.
There is no vaccination that will change the path or negate the effects of a wildfire that travels from coast to coast, but there is a vaccination that will prevent you and others from getting COVID-19. And that can mean the difference between being able to go about our daily lives or winding up on a ventilator in the hospital. Or worse.
Trust the science. They’re not blowing smoke up — well, you know.